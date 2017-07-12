Trump Pick To Lead FBI Faces Senate Judiciary Committee

Updated at 10:18 a.m.

Christopher Wray, President Trump's nominee to lead the FBI, said Wednesday morning that his loyalty is to the Constitution and the rule of law, and vowed he will "never allow the FBI's work to be driven by anything other than the facts, the law, and the impartial pursuit of justice. Period."

Wray is facing questions from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee during his confirmation hearing and he made his pledge of loyalty to the Constitution and to the law more generally in prepared testimony published online just as the hearing was getting underway.

The 50-year-old former Justice Department lawyer, was named by Trump after the president fired James Comey. Comey had been overseeing the FBI's investigation of Russian meddling in last year's presidential election and possible ties between some top aides of the Trump campaign and Russia. Wray is likely to face several questions from senators that have arisen in the wake of Comey's dismissal and the controversy it generated — including if he will maintain his independence from the White House, and whether, like Comey, he's been asked to pledge his loyalty to the president (a claim by the former FBI director which the president disputed).

Senators might like to know if Wray will resign if he sees a violation of laws by the White House, or the Justice Department. Wray will also likely face questions about his clients in private practice, which include major corporations and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and about his past work at the Justice Department.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley. R-Iowa, has said he hopes to have Wray confirmed by the Senate's August recess.

