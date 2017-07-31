With Threat Of Strike Looming, DPS, Teacher's Union To Resume Negotiations This Week

Representatives from Dayton Public Schools and the teachers union will return to the negotiating table this week, in hopes of hammering out a new contract before the first day of school. If an agreement isn’t reached, teachers say they’re prepared to strike.

Dayton Education Association President David Romick says union members will meet Tuesday to review the status of their negotiations with district.

“We anticipate that at that August 1 meeting, a strike vote will be taken.”

If members votes to issue a strike notice, teachers could walk off the job as early as August 11, four days before the start of school.

The two parties have been trying to reach an agreement since January. A federal mediator was brought in to boost progress in May. District and Union representatives officially reached an impasse in June, prompting the mediator to suspend talks until this week.

Romick says sticking points in their negotiations include salary and benefit packages, and library staffing.

Representatives of the two parties are set to meet three times before the start of school. District officials have said school will begin as scheduled on August 15, even if the union decides to strike.