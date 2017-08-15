'There's Blame On Both Sides': Trump Backtracks On Charlottesville Violence

Updated at 5:50 p.m. ET

President Trump said on Tuesday "there's blame on both sides" for the violence in Charlottesville, Va. The statement comes a day after Trump specifically called out the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists — and three days after his initial statement on the protests, for which he was criticized for not condemning those groups and instead cited violence "on many sides."

The gathering of white nationalists over the weekend in Charlottesville resulted in multiple injuries and the death of one woman, who was killed after a car rammed into a group of counterprotesters.

The demonstrators, donning Confederate flags and swastikas, came to the college town to protest the planned removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee, the Confederate general. They were met with counterprotests, and violence erupted on Saturday.

Trump faced widespread criticism for what was seen as an insufficient statement about the events on Saturday. Seeming to bow to those critiques on Monday, he delivered a new statement and placed blame on white supremacist groups.

Tuesday's apparent backtrack came during a televised event about infrastructure attended by some members of his Cabinet. Trump took questions from reporters, who asked about his earlier statements and their timing. When pressed, the president pushed back and began placing blame on counterprotesters and the "alt left." The views of the so-called alt-right are widely seen as anti-Semitic and white supremacist.

