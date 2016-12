2016 marked the Sunset Junkies' 10th anniversary, and the release of the band's new album, Dragon Tooth. Sunset Junkies visited the WYSO studios for a live set on Kaleidoscope and talked with host Juliet Fromholt about the new album, celebrating their anniversary and the what's next in 2017.

Hear the full interview and live set

Sunset Junkies will perform on January 7th at the Oregon Express in Dayton.