RTA Thanks Riders With ‘Pay What You Want’ Fares; Board to meet Tuesday

As RTA drivers and mechanics prepare to return to work Friday, the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority is offering riders a “pay what you want” fare through the end of the month.

The agency says the deal is intended to thank displaced riders for their patience during the RTAs nearly week-long strike, which officially ended early Wednesday.

The RTA board of trustees is expected to meet Tuesday to ratify a new contract with Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1385.

The walkout by around 450 RTA mechanics and bus drivers left thousands of commuters across the Miami Valley with no bus service to work or school.

RTA officials say they are working to resume full bus service, along with all Project Mobility Services, with regular schedules by Friday.

In a press release, the RTA says proceeds collected in fare boxes throughout January will be donated to the organization Foodbank Dayton:

"The RTA understands the shutdown while the Amalgamated Transit Unit Local 1385 went on strike caused a disruption in the lives of many of our customers. We hope the gesture of this period of rides through the end of January can move people into the future and at the same time give back to those in need of help in our community through donations to The Foodbank."

John LeBlanc, management professor at Cedarville University, says strikes like the one by RTA members can be difficult on communities.

“This not only impacts union membership, which they’re losing money, RTA is losing money. The Dayton economy is losing. People are going to lose their jobs - can’t get to work, can’t get to a school, and I would imagine down the road that this won’t happen again,” he says.

The RTA agreement with the ATU union was announced Wednesday after more than 13 hours of negotiations with the help of a state-appointed mediator.

The meeting Tuesday at RTA administrative offices in downtown Dayton is open to the public.

For more information about the strike, the meeting and how to ride transit in January, visit http://www.i-riderta.org/