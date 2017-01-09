RTA Strike Begins, Stranding Thousands of Riders

RTA Bus Drivers and Mechanics walked out Monday morning, following the breakdown of negotiations between their union and RTA management over the weekend.

The Dayton Daily News reports leaders of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1385 and RTA executives spent hours Sunday attempting to settle on terms of a new contract, but both parties walked away without an agreement.

Union leaders say the dispute centers on wage and insurance issues.

Bus Drivers and Mechanics walked off the job at 12:01 a.m. Monday, effectively shutting the bus system down. RTA says medically necessary transportation services will continue through the strike, but no other buses will run until an agreement is reached.

More than 30,000 people use RTA service daily.