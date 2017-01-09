RTA Strike Begins, Stranding Thousands of Riders

By 2 minutes ago

RTA Bus Drivers and Mechanics walked out Monday morning, following the breakdown of negotiations between their union and RTA management over the weekend.

Credit Greater Dayton RTA

The Dayton Daily News reports leaders of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1385 and RTA executives spent hours Sunday attempting to settle on terms of a new contract, but both parties walked away without an agreement.

 

Union leaders say the dispute centers on wage and insurance issues.

Bus Drivers and Mechanics walked off the job at 12:01 a.m. Monday, effectively shutting the bus system down. RTA says medically necessary transportation services will continue through the strike, but no other buses will run until an agreement is reached.

More than 30,000 people use RTA service daily.  

Tags: 
Dayton RTA
Transportation

Related Content

Dayton RTA Plans Monday Strike

By Jan 6, 2017
A trolley bus parked at RTA headquarters in Dayton.
Pat O'Malley, RTA

Greater Dayton RTA Bus drivers and mechanics are set to strike on Monday, unless their union can come to an agreement with management before a midnight Sunday deadline.

Members of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1385 and RTA executives have failed to agree on the terms of a new contract since the expiration of their previous contract back in 2015.  Union representatives say the dispute centers on insurance and wage increase issues.