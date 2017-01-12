RTA And Union Reach Contract Agreement; Bus Service Set To Resume

After nearly a week of no service for thousands of commuters across the Miami Valley, the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority strike is finally coming to an end. RTA officials announced late Wednesday they have settled on terms of a new contract with leaders from the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1385.

"Both sides committed to staying as long it took to get this done. So we have it done," RTA CEO Mark Donaghy said at a press conference Wednesday night.

"Our next step... is to get buses on the street as fast as we can."

Details of the agreement have not yet been released. Before bus service can begin rolling again, the deal must be ratified by the union, which is expected sometime Thursday.

In a statement, RTA officials say they are working with union leaders to finalize details of the agreement in hopes of getting its full bus fleet, and all Project Mobility Services, back to regular schedules by Friday.

After the deal was announced, Phil Parker, president and CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, released a statement thanking both sides for bringing the strike to an end:

"We congratulate both sides on staying at the negotiating table and reaching an agreement to end this strike. Stopping bus service for just one day creates an extreme hardship on our employers and the community as a whole. We are happy to see this issue resolved."

For more info on the strike, visit iriderta.org/ATU