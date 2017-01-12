RTA And Union Reach Contract Agreement; Bus Service Set To Resume

After nearly a week of no service for thousands of commuters across the Miami Valley, the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority strike is finally coming to an end. RTA officials announced late Wednesday they have settled on terms of a new contract with leaders from the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1385.

Credit Niki Dakota

"Both sides committed to staying as long it took to get this done. So we have it done," RTA CEO Mark Donaghy said at a press conference Wednesday night.

"Our next step... is to get buses on the street as fast as we can."

Details of the agreement have not yet been released. Before bus service can begin rolling again, the deal must be ratified by the union, which is expected sometime Thursday.

In a statement, RTA officials say they are working with union leaders to finalize details of the agreement in hopes of getting its full bus fleet, and all Project Mobility Services, back to regular schedules by Friday.

After the deal was announced, Phil Parker, president and CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, released a statement thanking both sides for bringing the strike to an end: 

"We congratulate both sides on staying at the negotiating table and reaching an agreement to end this strike. Stopping bus service for just one day creates an extreme hardship on our employers and the community as a whole. We are happy to see this issue resolved." 

For more info on the strike, visit iriderta.org/ATU 

RTA

RTA Strike's Second Day Leaves Some DPS Students Stranded

By Jan 10, 2017
Jess Mador/WYSO

The strike by Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority drivers and mechanics continued into a second day, Tuesday. School officials are working on contingency plans to help transport students to and from school safely. The RTA system came to a halt early Monday morning after talks between the union and RTA management stalled.

RTA Strike Begins, Stranding Thousands of Riders

By Jan 9, 2017
Greater Dayton RTA

RTA bus drivers and mechanics walked out Monday morning, following the breakdown of negotiations between their union and RTA management over the weekend.

Leaders of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1385 and RTA executives spent hours Sunday attempting to settle on terms of a new contract, but both parties walked away without an agreement.

 

Union leaders say the dispute centers on wage and insurance issues.

Dayton RTA Plans Monday Strike

By Jan 6, 2017
A trolley bus parked at RTA headquarters in Dayton.
Pat O'Malley, RTA

Greater Dayton RTA Bus drivers and mechanics are set to strike on Monday, unless their union can come to an agreement with management before a midnight Sunday deadline.

Members of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1385 and RTA executives have failed to agree on the terms of a new contract since the expiration of their previous contract back in 2015.  Union representatives say the dispute centers on insurance and wage increase issues.