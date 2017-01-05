Roads Slick As Snow Continues Through Today; More Cold Forecast For Weekend

Drivers may face a slower-than-usual commute this afternoon as snow continues to fall across the Miami Valley. Forecasters say today’s early cold front has resulted in slippery and icy roads in some areas.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Brian Coniglio says commuters should anticipate delays as road conditions may worsen through the day.

“We’re expecting snowfall rates to pick up a little bit and when it gets dark out, the roads will freeze up. So we’ll see an increase in hazardous conditions this afternoon and this evening.”

Coniglio says snow is expected to decrease overnight. He says road conditions should improve by morning.

Temperatures in the Miami Valley are expected to remain in the upper teens and low twenties through the weekend.