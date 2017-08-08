WYSO
Related Program: 
Poor Will's Almanack

Poor Will's Almanack: August 8 - 14, 2017

By 1 minute ago
  • Scott Butner / Flickr Creative Commons

The Perseid meteors bring starfall to the northeastern portion of the sky on the nights of August 12 and 13, and the arrival of those shooting stars marks high tide of the Dog Days. Rising out of winter’s Taurus and Orion, they cut across Perseus and Andromeda, Cassiopeia and Pegasus, piercing the illusion of endless summer.

Throughout the countryside, Queen Anne's lace, chicory, goldenrod, Joe Pye weed, sundrops, bull thistles, mustard, black-eyed Susans, wingstem, mullein and ironweed arein full bloom along the roads.  Soybeans are deep green, corn lush.

Now ragweed pollen fills the humid afternoons, wood nettle goes to seed in the bottomlands, wild cherries ripen, and hickory nuts and black walnuts drop into the undergrowth.

Blackberries are ready to eat when the Perseid meteors fall. Golden and purple coneflowers, and red, pink and violet phlox rule the gardens.  Orange-and-gold-flowered trumpet vines curl through trellises.  Mums and stonecrop color the dooryards.

In the mornings, cardinals and doves still sing briefly half an hour before dawn.  Robins sometimes give long singsong performances throughout the day.  Blue jays still care for their young, whining and flitting through the bushes. But starlings and warblers become more restless.  The number of fireflies dwindles. Hummingbirds, meadow larks, Baltimore orioles and purple martins start to disappear south; their departure marks a quickening in the sun’s descent to equinox.

This is Bill Felker with Poor Will’s Almanack. I'll be back again next week with notes for the second week of late summer. In the meantime watch for the Perseid meteors after midnight on the 12th and 13th  in the northeastern sky.

Related Content

Poor Will's Almanack: August 1 - 7, 2017

By Aug 1, 2017
Crow
Lucinda M / Flickr Creative Commons

Crows are usually silent during their mating time and the time they raise their young. Now, the fledglings are almost grown, and the crows come back together in flocks, and they begin to converse near my house before sunrise.

The singing of robins and cardinals grace the spring and early summer, but as middle summer warms, the songs of those birds grow quiet. The crows, though, are the most faithful morning sky-talkers throughout the late summer, fall and winter.

Poor Will's Almanack: July 25 - 31, 2017

By Jul 25, 2017
Natt Muangsiri / Flickr Creative Commons

This past spring, I walked, an ancient pilgrimage route in northern Spain. Many of the simple lessons I had learned prior to my trek resurfaced as I went along.  For example, I relearned:

Walking slowly matters.  Anywhere is as good as somewhere. Home is where you choose it to be. Truth comes from the ground up. The horizon is the place to be. Distance is physiology. Nothing is ever the same. Motion is the great teacher. The path ahead is the great teacher.

Now that I have returned home, I relearn other basic lessons, like….