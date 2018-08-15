WYSO
Poor Will's Almanack: August 15 - 21, 2017

  Liz West / Flickr Creative Commons

When the lilies were still in bloom a month ago, I went counting lily blossoms every day.  I knew that my practice had almost no socially redeeming value. I knew that no one else cared  about the number of lily blossoms in my yard, and that the actual number did not interest me so much as the counting itself.

I recorded the results of counting in my daybook, but  the record did not support theories of climate change. In fact, it supported nothing at all.

So why did I do it, really?  

First, when I was counting lilies, I was not thinking of other things. For a few minutes each day, counting lilies disconnected me from national and world problems. I did not worry about the future nor did I ruminate about the past. I just counted.

Second, counting lilies was a form of procrastination. The more lilies there were, the longer I could delay doing other things that I actually needed to do.

Third, counting my own lilies was an utterly free practice. I was in competition with no one. No one else counted my lilies. Safe in the meaninglessness  of counting lilies, I was loose in the world, unfettered by what was good or bad.

Fourth, I watched myself counting lilies. The more I counted lilies, the more I learned about myself. Little by little old self-definitions became diluted I was neither old nor young, respected nor disrespected. I was just a person on whatever day it happened to be, for a few moments, counting lilies.

This is Bill Felker with Poor Will’s Almanack. I'll be back again next week with notes for the third week of late summer. In the meantime, lily season is over, but you could still count almost anything.

 

The Perseid meteors bring starfall to the northeastern portion of the sky on the nights of August 12 and 13, and the arrival of those shooting stars marks high tide of the Dog Days. Rising out of winter’s Taurus and Orion, they cut across Perseus and Andromeda, Cassiopeia and Pegasus, piercing the illusion of endless summer.

Throughout the countryside, Queen Anne's lace, chicory, goldenrod, Joe Pye weed, sundrops, bull thistles, mustard, black-eyed Susans, wingstem, mullein and ironweed arein full bloom along the roads.  Soybeans are deep green, corn lush.

Crows are usually silent during their mating time and the time they raise their young. Now, the fledglings are almost grown, and the crows come back together in flocks, and they begin to converse near my house before sunrise.

The singing of robins and cardinals grace the spring and early summer, but as middle summer warms, the songs of those birds grow quiet. The crows, though, are the most faithful morning sky-talkers throughout the late summer, fall and winter.