WYSO

Politics Ohio: What Is An Executive Order Anyway?

By 3 minutes ago

Since taking office, President Donald Trump has signed more than two dozen executive orders. Some have provoked mass protests across the United States — including Trump’s order on immigration. With so much talk about executive orders in the news we thought it was a good opportunity to ask -- what are executive orders anyway, and how do they work? WYSOs Jerry Kenney spoke with University of Dayton Assistant Professor of Political Science Christopher Devine, who says presidential executive orders are often misunderstood.

Politics Ohio

