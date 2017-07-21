Politics Ohio: State Senators Agree on ACA Repair

Both of Ohio’s United States senators weighed in this week on the latest Republican effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. For this week’s PoliticsOhio, WYSO’s Jerry Kenney speaks with Jo Ingles from the Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau. Ingles says – despite ongoing partisan rancor in Washington over health reform – Ohio’s two senators are in agreement that some parts of the existing Affordable Care Act need to be changed.

PoliticsOhio is a wrap-up of the week's important political news in the state. Each Friday during All Things Considered, the WYSO news department talks with political reporters and experts from across Ohio about local and statewide news.