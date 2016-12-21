Politics Ohio: Election 2016 Wrap With Ohio Secretary of State

The 2016 election season has officially come to a close. In today’s Politics Ohio WYSO’s Jerry Kenney speaks with Secretary of State Jon Husted about fears of voter fraud that never materialized and new developments in voter registration.

In the interview Husted reveals that big changes are coming to the state’s voter-registration rules. Beginning January 1st, Ohioans will be able to register to vote online. Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted says the new online registration system is designed to provide Ohio voters with more convenient registration options.

“Online voter registration does three important things. It makes it easier for people to register. It makes it more security because we can instantaneously determine a voter’s eligibility - to make sure only truly eligible voters are on the voter roles. And thirdly, it saves millions of dollars by creating efficiencies in the process,” he said.

Husted has long contended that Ohio is one of the easiest states in which to register. That assessment has been challenged by some critics who argue the elimination of Ohio’s Golden Week -- where voters could both register and vote on the same day -- has made it tougher for minorities and the elderly to vote.

In September, after years of court battles over the issue, the Supreme Court refused to reinstate Golden Week stating that “Ohio’s 23 days of early in-person voting — including two Saturdays, two Sundays and evening hours” ranks Ohio within the top 10 states for ease in voting.