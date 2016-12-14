Politics Ohio: Abortion Law Changes and Legal Implications

Ohio Governor John Kasich Tuesday took action on two bills restricting abortion in the state.

One measure, known as the heartbeat bill, would have banned abortions at a fetus' first detectable heartbeat, which could come as early as six weeks for some women, who may not yet realize they are pregnant.

The governor vetoed that bill, saying it would never survive a court challenge and would cost taxpayers thousands of dollars.

But Kasich did sign a second bill into law outlawing abortions after 20 weeks with no exceptions for rape or incest. Existing Ohio law bans abortions after 24 weeks.

For Politics Ohio, WYSO's Jerry Kenney spoke with Robert Vaughn, assistant professor of criminology at Cedarville University, about how the 20-week bill changes the current abortion law in Ohio and what potential legal challenges may lie ahead.