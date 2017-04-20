Millions Of Dollars Coming To States Battling The Opioid Crisis

The Trump administration has announced plans to distribute $485 million to all 50 states, and United States territories. The Health and Human Services grants are part of a health bill signed into law by President Barack Obama, designed to help states combat the worsening opioid epidemic. Under the plan, Ohio stands to receive more than $26 million.

The money can be used to pay for opioid-addiction prevention, treatment and recovery services.

In a statement, Health and Human Services officials say grants were allocated based on states’ particular overdose rates and unmet treatment needs.

The funding is the first of two rounds provided for by the 21st Century Cures Act, passed in December, 2016. The legislation included $1 billion in funding to states for mental health and opioid-addiction treatment programs.

Federal health officials say about 33,000 people across the United States died from an opioid overdose in 2015. In Ohio, opioid overdoses caused more than 3,000 deaths.

State health officials say the opioid-overdose numbers are likely to rise as 2016 data becomes available.