Mayweather Defeats McGregor In 10th-Round TKO

Boxing great Floyd Mayweather defeated mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor Saturday in a 10th-round technical knockout in Las Vegas.

The highly anticipated and much-publicized fight ended with Mayweather's 50th win — he has never lost. And, he said, it was his last.

"Tonight was my last fight. Tonight I chose the right dance partner to dance with," Mayweather said in the ring, Reuters reported. "Conor, you are a hell of a champion."

McGregor surprised fans with a stronger start in the fight's early rounds than many had expected, but was noticeably weary by the fight's end, observers said.

BoxingScene.com outlined how the fight progressed:



"Once Mayweather got a feel for McGregor's unusual style, he began taking more chances and throwing hard right hands that landed at times to McGregor's chin. " 'He's a lot better than I thought he was,' Mayweather said. 'He used different angles. He was a tough competitor, but I was the better man tonight.' "Mayweather went after him in the 10th round, knowing that McGregor (0-1) was exhausted and couldn't continue taking powerful punches to the chin. He hurt McGregor with a straight right hand that sent McGregor into the ropes several seconds before [the referee] Byrd stopped the fight."



The result was of little surprise to anyone. Mayweather was heavily favored to win.

Mayweather, with a 49-0 record, never had a loss or draw. McGregor had never professionally boxed before.

With a now 50-0 record, Mayweather surpasses heavyweight great Rocky Marciano's 49-0 career. "A win is a win, no matter how you get it," Mayweather said. "Rocky Marciano is a legend and I look forward to going into the Hall of Fame one day."

Both men are making hefty sums from the event. Mayweather was lured out of two years of retirement with a guarantee of at least $100 million. McGregor was guaranteed at least $30 million. But Mayweather's final tally could top $200 million and McGregor's more than $100 million, according to ESPN.

