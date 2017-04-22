Marches for Science Underway In Courthouse Square And Nationwide

Despite cool temperatures, crowds gathered in Dayton’s Courthouse Square Saturday for a rally in support of science. The Earth Day March for Science is one of 15 across Ohio timed to coincide with more than 600 marches nationwide, including on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., and around the world.

Organizers say the events are designed to celebrate science and evidence-based research and, “defend the vital role science plays in our health, safety, economies, and governments.”

Rallies include speakers and educational activities.

For more information about The March for Science, visit: https://www.marchforscience.com/

Watch a livestream of events in Washington, D.C.: