Local Organizations To Gather For 2017 Health Summit For Veterens

Organizers say the annual symposium at Sinclair Community College give numerous veterans, health, and even law enforcement groups the chance to “better address the mental health care needs of veterans and their families.”

“We have national, state and local speakers that are deeply connected with veterans that might be also experiencing addictions that we’ll be addressing during this summit,” says Jodi Long, director of treatment and supportive services at Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, & Mental Health Services (ADAMHS).

Listen to the full interview with Jodi Long of ADAMHS here.

ADAMHS and the Dayton VA Medical Center are the main organizers of the the annual event.

Long says together, they’ll look at ways to prevent and reduce suicide and opiate overdoses among veterans, evaluate their access to health services and look at ways to lower risk of addiction resulting from medication and pain management.