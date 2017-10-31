LIVE VIDEO: Congressional Social Media Hearings

Tech giants are testifying before Congress this week about Russian efforts to spread disinformation in the U.S. Representatives of Facebook, Twitter and Google, along with two national security analysts, will speak with lawmakers about ways that Russia has used the social media platforms.

Tuesday, social media representatives will testify before the Senate Judiciary subcommittee beginning at 2:30pm. Stream the hearing live below via PBS NewsHour.

Check back to this page tomorrow for live video coverage of the hearings before the Senate at 9:30am and the House of Representatives at 2pm.