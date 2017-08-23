WYSO

Just Ask: Heather and Sue Reese Define Independence

  40-year-old Heather Reese and her mother, Sue, in Dayton.
In this latest installment from our summer series Just Ask: Talking About Disability, WYSO's April Laissle introduces us to 40-year-old Heather Reese, who has Down syndrome, a heart defect known as mitral regurgitation, or MR, and a visual impairment. Heather leads Laissle on a tour of United Rehabilitation Services in Dayton, where she works. And we meet Heather’s mom, Sue, who also works at URS.

Some highlights from this story include:

Sue: "It was hard at first but once we saw Heather and we had her, I mean we fell in love with her instantly and she has just achieved so much."

Sue:  "We had her in a regular kindergarten class. But it was kind of sad because we had parents that fought us because they didn't want Heather, because she was handicapped, to be in a quote normal kindergarten setting. So we had some fights along the way trying to get her and to a certain school settings"

Heather: "My future is living in my own apartment. Someday I want to marry my boyfriend and uh, spend with life with him forever."

Sue: "I think my dreams for you are the first one would be to stay healthy. And to be very happy in life. I know some day you would like to have your own apartment and be more independent. Your dad and I would both like that for you. We just want your future to be really anything that you want it to be."

