After the recent release of West Virginia Refugee, Jack Ballengee Morris visited the WYSO studio for a live set on Kaleidoscope accompanied by Peter Fox on cello. Morris talked with host Juliet Fromholt about his musical upbringing, deciding to become a songwriter and more.

Hear the full interview and live set

Jack Ballengee Morris will perform at the Yellow Cab in downtown Dayton on January 19th.