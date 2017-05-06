International Trails Symposium Comes To Dayton

This weekend, around 900 participants, speakers and volunteers from 42 states and 11 countries will visit the city of Dayton. They’ll be in town for the International Trails Symposium - It’s the largest gathering of trail professionals in the world.

It’s held in a different city every other year and to talk about the Dayton event, we spoke with Brent Anslinger, the Outdoor Recreation Program Manager at Five Rivers Metroparks.

In this WYSO Weekend interview Anslinger talks about public events taking place at the symposium and updates us on several metroparks projects.

More details provided by Five Rivers Metroparks:

If you can’t attend the entire International Trails Symposium May 7-10 in Dayton, you can still be part of the fun! The public is invited to learn more about local trail systems and connect with businesses and organizations that can help them live more adventurously at the Free Public Day on Sunday, May 7, at the Dayton Convention, 22 E. Fifth Street.

This event runs from noon to 5 p.m. Besides visiting the vendors in the symposium exhibit hall, here’s a list of some of the activities you can take in:

 Check out the “indoor trails and greenways system.”

 Hit the indoor climbing wall and pumptrack.

 Relax in the camp area.

 Explore the RiverMobile traveling exhibit.

 Attend free adventure presentations about the Pacific Crest Trail from Mexico to

Canada, the Appalachian Trail, the Continental Divide Trail and much more.

 See a replica of the Wright Flyer.

 Browse the silent auction.

*There will be a special screening of “Trail Magic-The Grandma Gatewood Story” hosted by producer Peter Huston following the event from 5-6:30 p.m. in the Convention Center Theatre.

“Even if you can’t attend the full symposium, you can come to this free event and get a taste of what the symposium celebrates -- the power and importance of trails,” says Scott Myers, chairman of the public event day program. “Bring the family and/or friends. Everyone will find something fun to do.”