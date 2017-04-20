Grief, Recovery And Personal Treatment

With Guest Host Anthony Books.

Prince Harry says he finally got therapy to help him deal with grief over the death of his mother, Diana. We’re talking about grief and recovery.

When Prince Harry told a British journalist that he buried the pain of losing his mother, Princess Diana, for years before he finally sought help – it caused a sensation, and sparked a conversation. Not just because a Royal was talking like a normal guy, but because of what he was talking about: mental health — an issue too often kept under wraps because of stigma, causing too many to suffer alone. This hour On Point, a Prince shows the world how to talk about its problems.



Guests

Bryony Gordon, feature writer and columnist for the Daily Telegraph. Host of the podcast, Bryony Gordon’s Mad World. (@bryony_gordon)

Lauren Mizock, clinical psychologist with a practice in San Francisco. Co-author of “Acceptance of Mental Illness.”

Paul Gionfriddo, president and CEO of Mental Health America, a non-profit advocacy and lobbying organization. Author of “Losing Tim.” Former Connecticut State Representative. (@pgionfriddo)



From The Reading List

The Telegraph: The day Prince Harry showed the world how to talk about our problems — “There was a moment, waiting for Prince Harry to arrive, that I had to pinch myself. It wasn’t so much that I was about to interview a senior royal, though it would be a lie to say that I wasn’t massively overexcited about getting to spend time in a small room with the most eligible bachelor on the planet. It was more what I was about to interview that senior royal about. In the bland, sanitised landscape that we currently find ourselves in, where the high-profile trot out pre-checked platitudes cooked up by PRs and provocateurs respond by saying things simply to wind people up, it has become increasingly hard to get anyone to say anything genuinely interesting or heartfelt.”

The Wall Street Journal: Trump’s Latest Pick for Mental-Health Post Has Helped Prosecutors Secure Convictions — “The Trump administration is struggling to fill a top mental-health post, a job created last year to coordinate the efforts of far-flung federal agencies. The assistant secretary position in the Department of Health and Human Services was first offered to a Florida judge, but the offer was withdrawn due to his lack of a medical background, according to people familiar with the matter. A second candidate had broad support but pulled out.”

MTV News: Celebs Who Are Shutting Down Stigmas About Mental Illness — “J.K. Rowling has never shied away from talking about her depression. ‘What’s to be ashamed of? I went through a really rough time, and I am quite proud that I got out of that,’ she told a student journalist in 2008.”

