'Glow Fore Wishes' Event To Raise Funds For Children With Terminal Diagnoses

For five years now, the Dayton chapter of A Special Wish Foundation has held the Glow Fore Wishes! golf tournament. The foundation says it's "the only night of the year when you can hit the links after the sun sets.

All of the funds raised in this charity event will help A Special Wish Foundation-Dayton fulfill their mission to provide wishes to local children who are battling life-threatening disorders.

The event takes place Friday, August 25, 2017, at Community Golf Club in Dayton, and to get the details WYSO's Jerry Kenney spoke with the foundation's Executive Director and WYSO Resource Board member, David Seyer. He begins this interview by describing some of the wishes that have been granted to the children and families they serve.

More information and event registration is at: https://www.aspecialwishdayton.org/5th-annual-glow-fore-wishes.html