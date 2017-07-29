Fresh Air Weekend: Comic Jessica Williams; 'Chester B. Himes'; Trump And The Media

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Comic Jessica Williams On 'The Daily Show' And Learning To 'Never Be Average': Williams joined The Daily Show when she was 22. She says, "I was younger and I was black and I was a woman, so ... I'm like, I have something to prove." She now stars in The Incredible Jessica James.

New Chester Himes Biography Reveals A Life As Wild As Any Detective Story: Lawrence P. Jackson's biography tracks the writer's course from prison to published novelist. Critic Maureen Corrigan says Himes' life story is well worth reading.

Veteran Political Reporter: Trump White House Is 'Different In Almost Every Way': New York Times correspondent Peter Baker has covered the last four presidents. He says President Trump has crossed so many boundaries that "it's easy to become inured to it."

