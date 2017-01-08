Former Iranian President Rafsanjani, A Leading Moderate, Dies At 82

Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, Iran's fourth president and a leading moderate voice in the country, has died at the age of 82, according to Iranian state media.

For decades, the Shiite Muslim politician played an outsize role in Iranian politics. An aide to Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the leader of the country's 1979 revolution, Rafsanjani went on to lead Iran just a decade later.

He served as Iran's president from 1989 to 1997, and has been credited with the country's recovery from a long war with neighboring Iraq in the '80s.

NPR's Peter Kenyon reports that Rafsanjani enjoyed a kind of renaissance as an influential reformer late in his political career.



"Rafsanjani tried to run for president again in 2005, but was defeated by Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. He made another attempt in 2013, but in a controversial move, Iran's guardian council disqualified him. "Voters instead chose the candidate most aligned with Rafsanjani's pragmatic views, Hassan Rouhani. Many Iranians saw Rafsanjani as a mentor to Rouhani, and his influence rose."



Rafsanjani played a crucial role as a bridge between moderates of modern Iranian politics and some of the hard-line politicians of the preceding generation. This was particularly true in the debate over diplomatic relations with the U.S.

"Rafsanjani was a man who was always anti-American, stuck to Iranian ideology, but at the same time was preaching that there should be relations with the United States — that there should be an update domestically of Iran's harsh ideological rules," Thomas Erdbrink, Tehran bureau chief for The New York Times, tells NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro.

Erdbrink adds: "He is and was a good friend of [Iranian Supreme Leader] Ayatollah Khamenei, but at the same time had the stature to criticize his and other policies. With him gone, it will be harder to voice certain criticisms."

Just months from Iraq's presidential election in May, Rafsanjani's death also leaves President Rouhani without his "political soul mate," in the words of The Washington Post. Rouhani, whose signature nuclear deal with the U.S. is already in danger, now faces an even more inclement political climate with Rafsjani gone.

