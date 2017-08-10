DPS, Teachers Union Reach Tentative Contract Agreement

After more than 18 hours of negotiations Dayton Public Schools and the teachers union have reached a tentative contract deal. Union officials say talks ended early Thursday morning. Details of the agreement have not yet been released.

Members of the teacher’s union are set to vote on the deal at a meeting Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

“The teachers of the Dayton Education Association have been bolstered by an unprecedented level of parental and community support, and for that we are most grateful,” David Romick, president of the Dayton Education Association, said in a statement. “We look forward to announcing the results of the ratification vote this evening.”

The two parties have been negotiating on and off since January, eventually enlisting the help of a federal mediator.

Talks officially reached an impasse in June, prompting the mediator to suspend negotiations until late last week.

Teachers had planned to walk off the job if a deal was not reached by Friday.

If the union approves the tentative agreement Thursday, teachers will not move ahead with plans to strike.

The Dayton Education Association represents the nearly 1,100 professional educators employed by Dayton Public Schools, including teachers, counselors, media specialists and therapists. The DEA is affiliated with the Ohio Education Association and the National Education Association.

Strike or no strike, DPS officials promise school will begin as scheduled on August 15.