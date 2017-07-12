Donald Trump Jr.'s Transparency

With guest host Ray Suarez.

Donald Trump Jr.’s stunning email chain. What has the president’s son has now revealed to the nation? And now what?

Taken at face value, Donald Trump Jr.’s 2016 emails with an associate about getting dirt on Hillary Clinton have become a problem for his father’s administration. The president’s son says it all amounted to nothing, even though he went ahead with a meeting with a well-connected Russian lawyer. A meeting he used to say never happened. This hour On Point: The Russians and Trump world. Truth, lies, and election law. — Ray Suarez



Mark Mazzetti, Washington investigations editor at the New York Times. (@MarkMazzettiNYT)

Jill Wine-Banks, former Watergate special prosecutor. Former general counsel of the U.S. Army from 1977-1980. (@JillWineBanks)

Lee Spieckerman, former presidential campaign advisor to Newt Gingrich. (@spieckerman)

Gerald Seib, Washington bureau chief at the Wall Street Journal. (@GeraldFSeib)



New York Times: Russian Dirt on Clinton? ‘I Love It,’ Donald Trump Jr. Said — “The June 3, 2016, email sent to Donald Trump Jr. could hardly have been more explicit: One of his father’s former Russian business partners had been contacted by a senior Russian government official and was offering to provide the Trump campaign with dirt on Hillary Clinton.”

POLITICO: Trump calls son ‘high-quality person’ amid Russian lawyer scandal — “President Donald Trump called his oldest son a “high-quality person” in a statement Tuesday after the White House was rocked by revelations that Donald Trump Jr. cheered the Russian government’s support for his father’s presidential campaign ahead of his June 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer.”

Wall Street Journal: Trump Jr. Emails Create Short-Term Uproar, Long-Term Problem — “For months, the hope in President Donald Trump’s world—sometimes realistic, sometimes strained—was that the story of Russia’s role in the 2016 presidential election would quickly shrivel up and blow away. That dream died on Tuesday.”



Donald Trump Jr.’s Statement And Email Exchange

