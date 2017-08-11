Dayton Teachers Approve New Contract Deal

The Dayton teachers union voted Thursday night to approve a new contract deal with Dayton Public Schools. The vote put an end to a tumultuous months-long negotiations process and prevented a planned teacher strike.

Hundreds of DEA members met to ratify the contract deal at the Marriott Hotel in Dayton last night. DPS teacher Rachel Horowitz says she was relieved when she learned a deal had been reached. She’s excited to return to school on Tuesday.

“I didn’t want a scab in my position, I didn’t want a substitute. I wanted to be there to greet my students. It had nothing to do with us not wanting to be in the classroom.”





Union members also okayed a vote of no-confidence in superintendent Rhonda Corr and the Dayton School Board. A union spokesperson has said many teachers felt disrespected by the district during the negotiations process.

The union has been in contract talks with the district since January. The two parties came to a tentative agreement early Thursday morning. The new two-year contract includes salary raises and vision insurance for teachers.

The Board is set to ratify the contract on August 15, which is also the first day of school.