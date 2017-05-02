Change Of Leadership For Two Commands At Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

A change-of-command ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Air Force Tuesday made official recently announced leadership changes at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Former head of the Air Force Research Laboratory Maj. Gen. Robert McMurry will head up the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, the department that oversees all aircraft, engines, munitions and electronic systems in the Air Force fleet.

In the role, McMurry replaces Lt. Gen. John Thompson, who’s transferring to the Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center at Los Angeles Air Force Base in California.

Filling McMurry’s shoes at the Air Force Research Lab is Brig. Gen. William Cooley, who assumes responsibility for managing the more than $4 billion dollar science, technology, research and development programs at the lab.