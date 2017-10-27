Cedarville Sophmore Nominated For Team USA Female Paralympic Athlete Of The Year

Grace Norman is a sophomore at Cedarville University. She’s also the reigning Paralympic gold medalist in her class, winning at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro games.

And It’s been a busy 2017 for the young athlete. In March, she defended her PT5 championship at the Sarasota (CAMTRI) Paratriathlon American Championships. And In July, she took 1st place in her class in the ITU Paratriathlon Championship in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

The 19 year-old nursing major is now one of five women across the country nominated for the Team USA Female Paralympic Athlete of the Year. We spoke to her this week on the Cedarville campus about her accomplishments, and what she wants for herself after college.

Here the interview and then visit awards.teamusa.org to cast your vote. Voters have until Monday, Oct. 30, to register their votes.