Can The Internet Help You Get The Right Diagnosis?

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode Getting Better

About Jennifer Brea's TED Talk

Doctors told Jennifer Brea that her symptoms were psychosomatic, so she filmed herself and turned to the Internet for guidance. She describes how her online community helped her find the right diagnosis.

About Jennifer Brea

Jennifer Brea is a filmmaker and activist. Previously, she was a freelance journalist in China and East and Southern Africa. While she was pursuing her PhD at Harvard, she fell ill and was eventually diagnosed with myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME), or Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. Her documentary Unrest, which follows her challenges with ME, premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

