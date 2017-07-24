Book Nook: Magic and Loss - the Internet as Art, by Virginia Heffernan

Vick Mickunas' interview with Virginia Heffernan

Virginia Heffernan grew up with the Internet. She was on-line before any of us were. In this interview she explains how that happened and how her zealous participation in that strange and sometimes magical world has been a transporting endeavor.

I wanted to interview Virginia when this book first came out last year but I wasn't able to make that happen. Fortunately when books are issued again as paperbacks we obtain second chances to discover them. I persevered. Virginia agreed to an interview.

This is one of my favorite non-fiction titles from the last couple of years. I learned so much from reading it. After you listen to this program I predict that you'll want to read it, too. Virginia gives a marvelous interview. She's erudite, articulate, and stiletto sharp. She kept bringing up Donald Trump. You have to love that, right?

