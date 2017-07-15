WYSO
Related Program: 
Book Nook

Book Nook: The Last Place You Look, by Kristen Lepionka

By 28 minutes ago

This book is the debut in a new crime fiction series set in Columbus. Roxane Weary is a private eye with lots of issues. Her dad was a hard drinking cop who died recently while fighting crime. The two of them didn't get along. His sudden death has left his daughter with unresolved "Daddy" issues. He drank a lot. So does she. Her love life is a mess, too. Her father's demise has even served to complicate that aspect of her existence. Business is bad. When Roxane is contacted by a prospective client with a case involving a man who is about to be executed for a double murder she almost turns it down.

Fortunately her dwindling finances convince her to take the case. The man on Death Row has steadfastly professed his innocence and when a woman is sighted who might be his former girlfriend, the one who had been missing since this convict supposedly killed her parents Roxane has all that she needs to pursue this case to what is ultimately a dramatic and irresistible conclusion.

Roxane Weary is a captivating new detective. Kristen Lepionka writes like a seasoned force in the crime fiction genre. I cannot wait to read her next book!

The Book Nook on WYSO is made possible by five local library systems in southwest Ohio:  the Greene County Public Library,  Washington-Centerville Public Library,  Clark County Public LibraryDayton Metro Library, and Wright Memorial Public Library.

Tags: 
Books - Fiction

Related Content

Book Nook: The Force, by Don Winslow

By Jul 7, 2017

Over the years that I have been hosting this program I cannot recall ever feeling like I could declare that a particular book is the hottest book of the summer. Well, I'm pleased to be able to finally say that this is it; "The Force" by Don Winslow is the hottest book of the summer and perhaps will prove to be the hottest book of 2017.

Book Nook: Need You Dead, by Peter James

By Jul 2, 2017

Peter James returned to the program to talk about his latest novel in his series that features his police detective Roy Grace. The previous dozen books in the series are fast paced thrillers and we usually knew who the killers were and spent most of our time wondering how Roy was going to apprehend them. In this latest book in his "Dead Series" Peter James has constructed his first absolute who-dunnit Roy Grace mystery. A woman has been found dead in the bathtub. We don't know who the murderer is in this one and the author tosses out lots of red herrings along the way to confuse us.