Book Nook: How the Post Office Created America-a History, by Winifred Gallagher

Vick Mickunas' follow up interview with Winifred Gallagher

The U.S. Postal Service has played a significant role in the history of our country. In her book "How the Post Office Created America-a History" Winifred Gallagher enumerates the many major impacts that our U.S. Mail has had upon the growth and development of our infrastructure, our industries, and our educational opportunities.

It is a service that was founded by visionaries like Benjamin Franklin who brought their revolutionary thinking to the creation of an organization that is as crucial and essential today as it was in the days of the pioneers, the early settlements, and vast wildernesses.

I had the author on the show for the original release of the hardcover version and I brought her back again for the paperback release because this is a very important book.

