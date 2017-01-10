Book Nook: The Great Surge - the Ascent of the Developing World, by Steven Radelet

Vick Mickunas' interview with Steven Radelet

Did you realize that over the last several decades millions of people around the world who have been living in poverty have seen their standards of living improve? It is true. One large factor in this improvement has been due to the surging economy of China as millions of Chinese have been able to see their economic standings rise. This has been happening in many other countries as well.

Steven Radelet decided that it was time to start spreading this good news. Radelet is an authority on these issues and in his book "The Great Surge - the Ascent of the Developing World" he explains what forces have come to bear to bring about this improvement in what had once seemed to be an inexorable and hopeless situation.

