Black Enough: Two Teenagers Reflect on Race, Identity and Expectations

This week's Dayton Youth Radio is the first of three stories from local teenagers about race. Today we meet Marc Williams and Taylor Felder, students at the Miami Valley School who reflect on their experiences with identity and expectations when it comes to race.

Marc Williams and Taylor Felder at the Miami Valley School. Special thanks to Lindsey Cummings, social studies teacher at the Miami Valley School. Learn more at the school's website: http://www.mvschool.com/

