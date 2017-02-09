Black Enough: Two Teenagers Reflect on Race, Identity and Expectations

By & Marc Williams & Taylor Felder 1 minute ago
  • Marc Williams and Taylor Felder
    Marc Williams and Taylor Felder
    Basim Blunt / WYSO

This week's Dayton Youth Radio is the first of three stories from local teenagers about race. Today we meet Marc Williams and Taylor Felder, students at the Miami Valley School who reflect on their experiences with identity and expectations when it comes to race.

Marc Williams and Taylor Felder at the Miami Valley School. Special thanks to Lindsey Cummings, social studies teacher at the Miami Valley School. Learn more at the school's website:  http://www.mvschool.com/

Dayton Youth Radio is supported by the Virginia W. Kettering Foundation and the Armotte Boyer Charitable Trust, Fifth Third Bank, Trustee.

Tags: 
Youth Radio

Related Content

Beats, Rhymes and Books: A Teenager Looks For Balance Between HipHop and School

By & Demetrius Oglesby Feb 2, 2017
Demetrius Oglesby
Basim Blunt / WYSO

Today on Dayton Youth Radio we have a story from former Ponitz Career Technology Center student Demetrius Oglesby about trying to balanced his love for rap music with his schoolwork and chores. 

Hear Demetrius' music here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/slopes-feat.-shaftonbeats/id1194578995

The Value of Forgiveness: A Teen Reflects on Being Hurt and Letting Go

By & Rachel Shepherd Jan 26, 2017
Rachel Shepherd
Basim Blunt / WYSO

On this week's Dayton Youth Radio we have a story Rachel Shepherd, a student Tecumseh High School in Medway, Ohio about the value of forgiveness and difficulty in letting things go.