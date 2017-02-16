Aviation Hall Keeps Propeller Signed By Wright Brother

The president of the National Aviation Hall of Fame in Ohio says it considered selling a century-old wooden propeller signed by one of the Wright brothers but decided against it, at least for now.

The Dayton Daily News reports the 8 ½ foot spruce propeller from 1915 is the only known airplane artifact with the signature of one of the aviation pioneer siblings, Orville Wright.

It's thought to have been on a Wright-built float plane. It was bought for $37,000 and donated to the hall near Dayton in 2004, but more recently was appraised for at least $275,000.

It's not on display because the five-figure expense to conserve it for public view didn't fit the hall's business plans, so officials considered selling it for display at an aviation-related museum or site.