Antioch College's Herndon Gallery, Coretta Scott King Center Host Divided States Forums, Performance

The Living in Divided States exhibit has been in display at Antioch College's Herndon Gallery since December. It explores concepts of diversity and division in post-election America through a variety of art forms and activities.

The Herndon Gallery's Creative Director Jennifer Wenker and Ashleigh DuBois, Assistant Director for Diversity and Inclusion for the Coretta Scott King Center, joined WYSO's Niki Dakota in studio to talk about two upcoming Divided States events: a performance from Dayton Contemporary Dance Company's Crystal Michelle Perkins on January 26th at the Herndon Gallery and the first of two Friday Forums on Living in Divided States at the Coretta Scott King Center, January 27th.

Hear the full interview

Learn more about Living in Divided States here: http://www.antiochcollege.edu/campus-life/herndon-gallery

