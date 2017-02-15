Another Lawsuit Filed Against Montgomery County Jail

Another lawsuit alleging misconduct has been filed against the Montgomery County Jail. On Tuesday, Charles Wade of Englewood claimed in his suit that the actions of jail employees were inappropriate and a violation of his civil rights. This is the eighth active federal case citing wrongdoing against Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer’s office.

Wade was the subject of a video that surfaced earlier this month that showed him surrounded by officers attempting to restrain him. In the video, the 27-year-old was pepper sprayed twice by one of the officers. Wade then repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe.

Nathaniel Peterson, an associate attorney at The Brannon Law Firm, representing Wade, spoke out regarding Wade’s treatment at the prison.

“They proceed to push him down causing him pain, causing him injury. When he reacts to that he is immediately pepper sprayed," says Peterson. "10 seconds after that he received a second burst. Again, no warning. Nothing giving him a chance to obey their orders.”

Despite Sheriff Plummer’s earlier claims of resistance from Wade, Peterson says at no point did Wade pose a threat.

This is the second case of mistreatment that The Brannon Law Firm is handling against the Montgomery County jail. In September, of 2016 Brookville woman Amber Swink also filed a suit after being pepper-sprayed while restrained.

Plummer and the Montgomery County Jail are not commenting on the pending lawsuits.